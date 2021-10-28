The Georgia soccer team concluded its regular season campaign with a 2-1 loss to Vanderbilt at the Turner Soccer Complex on Thursday night. Georgia midfielder Ellie Gilbert opened the scoring in the first half for the Bulldogs, but a tactical change and two corner kicks for Vanderbilt led to a second half comeback for the Commodores.
Heading into the matchup, Georgia had the chance to earn a bye round heading into the SEC tournament for the first time since 2013. Now, the Bulldogs will finish 7th or 8th in the conference standings, meaning the Bulldogs will start competing for the SEC tournament title on Sunday instead of Tuesday.
In the 21st minute, Gilbert followed up on Vanderbilt goalkeeper Kate Devine’s deflected save and tucked the ball into the bottom left corner to put the Bulldogs up over the Commodores. It was the freshman midfielder’s first career goal for Georgia, and the only Georgia goal of the game.
“It was great to get my first goal, and hopefully we'll continue to play well and start winning when we get down to Orange Beach on Sunday,” Gilbert said. “I’ve been practicing it for the past few weeks, and I’ve hit a lot over the goal, so all I was thinking was just thinking ‘Get in the goal, get in the goal,’ and luckily it went in.”
At halftime, Vanderbilt changed its formation to a 3-5-2, mirroring Georgia’s formation, and turned the game around throughout the second half. Georgia kept its opponent to zero shots in the first half, but allowed Vanderbilt to take nine shots throughout the second 45 minutes. It’s the first time this season that the Bulldogs have suffered a loss after outshooting their opponent.
Vanderbilt initiated its comeback in the 59th minute, with Vanderbilt junior forward Alex Kerr connecting with graduate forward Maddie Elwell in-swinging cross and forcing the ball over the Georgia goal line. Vanderbilt put the game to bed with an 88th minute winner, again off a set piece and finished off by freshman midfielder Quinn Cornog.
“For us, it came down to set pieces again, and they traditionally have been a very good team in set piece situations and they proved it again tonight,” Georgia head coach Billy Lesense said. “This stings obviously, and we probably got a seven hour bus ride tomorrow to work through some of that.”
Georgia’s attention now turns to the SEC tournament, which begins on Sunday, October 31.