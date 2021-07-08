Twenty-six former and current University of Georgia athletes and coaches have booked their tickets to the 2020 Tokyo games this summer in the third highest delegation of Olympians from Georgia ever, trailing only Rio 2016 and London 2012.
This year’s impressive delegation will be donning the colors of their respective nations in less than three weeks. As opening ceremonies begin July 23, here is a breakdown of Team Georgia.
Swimming
There are plenty of familiar faces in the pool for the Bulldogs at these Olympics. The men are well represented by former medalists Chase Kalisz (200 IM, 400 IM) and Gunnar Bentz (200 butterfly), members of a very promising Team USA. They are joined by newcomers Jay Litherland (400 IM) and Nic Fink (200 breast), while Canadian Javier Acevedo returns to the games after having fought through Olympic trials to qualify for the 4 x 100m freestyle relay team.
The women are led by four-time gold medalist Allison Schmitt (200 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay), making her fourth straight Olympic appearance for the United States. She is backed up by Rio gold medalist Olivia Smoliga (400 freestyle relay) and Hali Flickinger (200 butterfly, 400 IM), who is looking to earn her first spot on the podium come July. Georgia head swim coach Jack Bauerle also returns as a Team USA assistant to help lead the squad’s effort.
Diving
In just a few weeks, Freida Lim will make history. The 23-year-old senior will be diving for Singapore, becoming the first ever female to dive for the country in its history after having qualified for the games by placing 11th at the FINA Diving World Cup in May.
Lim is also the first female diver in Georgia history to qualify for an Olympic roster.
Track and field
There is never a shortage of talent when it comes to Bulldog track and field. Having taken home NCAA titles in both the men’s and women’s in 2018 and fresh off yet another top 10 finish at the nationals in June, Tokyo welcomes 14 Bulldogs from five different nations.
Returning to Team USA are heptathlete Kendell Williams and triple jumper Keturah Orji, looking to make their mark in their second games. Their efforts will be aided by medal favorites Garrett Scantling (decathlon) and Jasmine Moore (triple jump), as well as pole vaulter Morgann LeLeux along with relay sprinters Elija Godwin and Lyanna Irby.
Athens, Georgia, native Paralympian Jarryd Wallace returns to his third straight Paralympic games as he looks to medal in both the 100m and 200m after close finishes at the last two games.
Rio gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo returns to represent the Bahamas in both the 200m and 400m, while Antiguan Cejhae Greene hopes for a top finish as he competes in the 100m sprint.
Chanice Porter makes her Olympic debut for Jamaica in the long jump while third world-ranked Maicel Uibo leads a trio of Estonian decathletes rounded out by Karel Tilga, fresh off a world-leading score in Athens last April, as well as 21st-ranked Johannes Erm.
Tennis
Two-time WTA doubles champion and No. 50 doubles player Ellen Perez will make her first Olympic appearance for Team Australia when she pairs up with Sam Stosur in July. The pair are among 11 women’s tennis players selected to the Aussie’s Olympic squad, the most ever.
Golf
28-year-old Austrian golfer Sepp Straka looks to make a name for himself when he tees off at the historic Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan. Straka was among the top two golfers for Austria, giving him the Olympic spot.