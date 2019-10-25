The "World's Largest Cocktail Party" isn't going anywhere. At least for now.

Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry announced on Wednesday that the contract between the city and the schools has been extended through 2023. The deal also includes an option that would extend the contract through 2025.

The rivalry game has taken place in Jacksonville every year since 1933, except for 1994 and 1995 when it became a home-and-home due to stadium construction.

"The extension ensures the historical preservation of the game in Jacksonville which has been part of the national college football landscape since 1933," Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said in a press release. "The City of Jacksonville has once again demonstrated its commitment to this game through significant financial considerations to each school."

The extension comes after Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made some comments over the summer about how moving the game to a home-and-home would be beneficial to recruiting.

The deal still needs to be approved by Jacksonville City Council.