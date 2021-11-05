It is no secret to Georgia football fans that the team’s offense has suffered a number of crucial injuries this season. Through eight games, the Bulldogs are beginning to bring back players after being without them for weeks.
Georgia’s starting lineup against Florida looked mostly the same as it has throughout the season, but the team rotated in multiple players who recently recovered from injuries.
Arguably Georgia’s most polarizing injury this season is to quarterback JT Daniels. After suffering a lat injury, he has not returned to play since Sept. 25 against Vanderbilt, leaving Stetson Bennett as the starter.
Smart said Daniels could have played against Florida if needed, but stuck with Bennett to remain consistent.
“Ultimately the reason was continuity. Stetson’s done a good job,” Smart said. “Probably the next biggest thing was that JT had not been in practice as much as Stetson, going back to last week, so we went with the guy that’s been practicing the most and been out there the most.”
As Daniels remains off the field, he has adapted to a new role in helping players on the sidelines. Smart said he appreciates Daniels’ ongoing participation with the team despite the lack of playing time.
“I’m really pleased with the way JT handled things [against Florida],” Smart said. “He was over there helping Stetson the entire time, making calls and communicating with the receivers.”
The receiving corps has been hit the hardest by injuries. Kearis Jackson, Georgia’s leader in receiving yards in 2020, has been limited this season due to a knee injury.
After seeing the majority of his playing time on special teams for multiple weeks, Jackson again led the team in receiving yards against Florida after a bye week.
“It’s been exciting to get guys back … just being able to get the depth back in the room has been amazing for us,” Jackson said. “We know we have been down some at
receiver, but just getting those guys back, the bye week came at a perfect time.”
The Bulldogs’ Darnell Washington suffered a minor foot fracture earlier this fall, but has slowly seen a return to the field. The 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end was targeted twice by Bennett, recording a season-best 41 yards.
Georgia remains without wide receiver George Pickens after an ACL tear in March. Jackson said that Pickens is ready to return to the field but is sticking to his recovery plan.
“If you’re a playmaker, of course you’re going to be itching to get back out there,” Jackson said, “He’s doing the smart thing and taking it day by day … he knows he’s ready to get back.”
As quarterbacks and receivers continue to rotate, concern from fans surrounding the lack of rhythm continues. Players agree that the difference is not significant to play.
“We don’t pretty much notice,” Jackson said. “We just go out there and play football and make sure we do our assignment right.”