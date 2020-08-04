Georgia football made its latest addition to the 2021 recruiting class on Monday with a commitment from offensive guard Jared Wilson.
The Clemmons, North Carolina, native originally committed to play football at Georgia in November 2019. A month later, former offensive line coach Sam Pittman left for the head coaching spot at Arkansas. Wilson announced his de-commitment in February.
Now, he's back.
COMMITTED🐶🐶🔴⚫️ @KirbySmartUGA @CoachMattLuke @CoachBGA @GeorgiaFootball @WF_Football pic.twitter.com/dkZdSh9KAZ— Jared Wilson🙏🏽💪🏾 (@j_wilson55) August 3, 2020
Before reverting back to Georgia following a four-month commitment to UNC, the 6-foot-4 guard also showed interest in Auburn, Clemson and LSU. Along with head coach Kirby Smart, Wilson also mentions new Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke in his Twitter announcement.
The West Forsyth High School rising senior ranks No. 16 in the nation for offensive guards and No. 392 overall for the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite list. His addition to Georgia's roster elevated head coach Kirby Smart's recruitment class rating to No. 15.
Wilson helped the Titans to an 11-2 season, winning 4 of 5 games in the Central Piedmont 4AA region before falling in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
