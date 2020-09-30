Pearce Spurlin, a high school sophomore from Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, announced his commitment to Georgia Wednesday.
100% COMMITTED❤️🖤🐶 @KirbySmartUGA @coach_thartley @SouthWaltonFB @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @Coach2Bless @DawgNation @TEwracademy @ErikRichardsUSA @247fbrecruiting pic.twitter.com/IMrKUmywxk— Pearce Spurlin III (@PearceSpurlin) September 30, 2020
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound tight end is the second four-star to commit to Georgia's 2023 recruiting class and the second commitment overall alongside athlete prospect Treyaun Webb. Spurlin is the No. 2 tight end in his class, according to 247Sports.
Head coach Kirby Smart and tight ends coach Todd Hartley won the early commitment from Spurlin over LSU, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
