Georgia football added its second wide receiver commit of the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday with three-star Jackson Meeks of Phenix City, Alabama. Meeks’ announcement came via Twitter.
Gods Plan🐶🔴!!#GoDawgs @Coach_Hankton @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/um7fl72zVM— •Jack• (@_7JMEEKS) September 8, 2020
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Meeks is rated as the No. 222 wide receiver of the 2021 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. He joins fellow three-star Adonai Mitchell as the only two wide receivers committed to joining the Bulldogs next fall.
Meeks is the 16th commit to Georgia in the class of 2021. During the first game of his junior season at Central High School, he finished with 13 receptions for 233 yards and three touchdowns against Hoover High School.
Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class currently ranks No. 8 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, closely behind SEC East rivals Florida at No. 7 and Tennessee at No. 6, as well as SEC West opponents Alabama at No. 2 and LSU at No. 3.
