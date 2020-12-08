Four-star cornerback Nyland Green committed to Georgia on Tuesday, becoming the Bulldogs’ 20th commit of the 2021 recruiting class.
Green announced his decision via Twitter. A native of Covington, Georgia, he chose the Bulldogs over Clemson and SEC rivals Auburn and Tennessee.
I’m staying home baby committed to the G❗️@KirbySmartUGA @UGAfootballLive pic.twitter.com/QbaORHFDJz— Nyland Green (@NylandGreen) December 8, 2020
The 6-foot-2, 183-pound Green is rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the nation, the No. 9 overall player in Georgia and the nation’s No. 69 overall recruit, per the 247Sports Composite. With his commitment, Georgia now has 12 four-star recruits in the 2021 recruiting class.
Green is the fourth cornerback of the 2021 recruiting class committed to Georgia, joining fellow four stars Kamari Lassiter and De’Jahn Warren and three-star recruit Javon Bullard.
