Georgia’s wide receiver room added new talent Thursday with the transfer of former Missouri wideout Dominic Lovett. Lovett announced the move via social media.
Go Dawgs🐶🩸 I’m committed, Home Sweet Home @KirbySmartUGA @CoachBmac_ @CoachKPerk @Juakita1 @1CoachCoop @DarrenSunkett pic.twitter.com/D1vEquwo3O— Dominic Lovett (@DominicLovett2) December 22, 2022
The sophomore out of East Saint Louis, Illinois, has 846 receiving yards on the season, good for the fourth-highest total in the SEC. Lovett has also hauled in three receiving touchdowns in 2022.
Lovett had his best game of the year against South Carolina, catching 10 passes for 148 yards. A few weeks later, the 5-foot-10 receiver hauled in six passes for 84 yards against Georgia, leading Missouri in what was a hard-fought victory for the Bulldogs.
The transfer enhances Georgia’s passing game, which already added former Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas earlier in the day. Between Thomas and Lovett, the Bulldogs are adding 10 receiving touchdowns and nearly 1,500 receiving yards.
Targets such as Ladd McConkey and AD Mitchell are also expected to feature heavily in Georgia’s wide receiver room next year, along with the addition of several incoming freshmen with the 2023 recruiting class.
With the transfers of Thomas and Lovett, Georgia has already surpassed its portal additions from the prior season.
The Bulldogs will look to integrate each of the transfers from within the SEC into next season's passing attack.