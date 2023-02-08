Georgia’s annual G-Day intrasquad scrimmage is set for Saturday, April 15 in Sanford Stadium, according to an announcement from the University of Georgia Alumni Association.
The game’s kickoff time has not been revealed yet. Similarly, there aren’t any details regarding television or streaming options to view the game as of this publication. The G-Day game will be open to the public, though construction crews are currently in the first phase of ongoing renovations to Sanford Stadium.
The exhibition matchup will be the first chance for fans to view the defending champions in action after their 65-7 victory over TCU in the 2023 national championship.
Though the Bulldogs are returning veteran players such as offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran and wide receiver Ladd McConkey, other spots in those position groups are less certain at the moment. The spring game could shed more light upon which players will be featured prominently on Georgia’s roster in the fall.
The quarterback position is Georgia’s biggest question heading into the game. Carson Beck is the most experienced option on the team. He threw for 310 yards and four touchdown passes during the 2022 season, though much of his production came once the games were well out of reach.
Two other candidates on the roster are Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. Stockton was a four-star recruit out of Tiger, Georgia, and just finished his first season with the team. Vandagriff came to the team as a five-star prospect, enrolling with Georgia in January of 2021. He spent time as a reserve on both of Georgia’s back-to-back national championship squads.
The quarterback hopefuls won’t have to worry about G-Day quite yet, though. The Bulldogs still have 15 practices, and an ample supply of rest and relaxation in store before the reigning college football champions go between the hedges once more.