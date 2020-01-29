Georgia set a date for its next meeting Between the Hedges.

Georgia's annual spring football scrimmage — commonly referred to as G-Day — will be held on Saturday, April 18, the team announced in a tweet on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are set to begin spring practice on March 17 and will hold 14 practices before taking Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in front of fans.

Traditionally, the Bulldogs split up into two teams for the G-Day game. The Red team typically represents the first-team offense and second-team defense, while the Black team features the first-team defense and second-team offense.

G-Day will be the first official appearances of new offensive pieces in Georgia's 2020 arsenal. Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman will take his first snap in front of Georgia fans. First-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken will get a chance to showcase his offense since taking over for James Coley, who departed for Texas A&M's staff. Kendall Milton, an early enrollee running back in the Class of 2020, will likely get his first carry in Athens.

The Bulldogs' defense returns a number of key contributors, such as Monty Rice, Eric Stokes, Richard LeCounte and Malik Herring. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning also returns for his third season at Georgia after coaching the Football Bowl Subdivision's best scoring defense in the 2019-20 season.

Georgia's 2020 football season officially kicks off on Sept. 7 against Virginia in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.