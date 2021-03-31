Georgia football has scheduled a two-game series versus Louisville across the 2026 and 2027 seasons, per a release by the University of Georgia Athletic Association.
Each team will play one game at home in the series. The Bulldogs will travel to Louisville on Sept. 19, 2026, and the Cardinals will travel to Athens on Sept. 18, 2027.
Georgia is 1-0 all time against Louisville. The two teams’ single previous matchup was on Dec. 30, 2014 in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Bulldogs won 37-14.
Following the announcement, Georgia now has a home-and-home series with seven Power Five opponents from 2023-2033.