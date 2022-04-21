On Thursday, Georgia football announced a change to the team's uniforms, bringing back block numbers for the 2022 season.
🅸🆃'🆂 🅱︎🅰︎🅲🅺Coming fall 2022#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/YYyspFkH2F— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 21, 2022
Former Bulldog defensive end David Pollack appeared in a video announcing the news. The video also featured clips of Georgia legends like Matthew Stafford, Todd Gurley and Herschel Walker from when the block numbers were still in use.
The Georgia football twitter account also posted a photo of linebacker Nolan Smith, wide receiver Kearis Jackson and offensive lineman Warren Ericson in the new uniforms.
47 👉 👈 50Shoutout to @davidpollack47 for the assist. pic.twitter.com/e7V42fIybl— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 21, 2022
The program went away from the block numbers starting with the 2013 season, and fans have been vocal about their distaste for the new rounded numbers.
Georgia announced earlier this offseason that the program would be selling customized jerseys of current players in partnership with Fanatics starting this fall.