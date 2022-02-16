On Tuesday night, the Georgia football Twitter account announced that customizable jerseys of current players on the team will be sold in partnership with Fanatics starting this Fall.
Put the 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗦 on your back. Coming Fall 2022.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/fYcyB2CGS2— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) February 16, 2022
The announcement features the jerseys of kicker Jack Podlesny, cornerback William Poole, offensive lineman Warren Ericson and outside linebacker Robert Beal.
This development is another in a long line of new opportunities college athletes have found under the new name, image and likeness (NIL) rules adopted by the NCAA in June of 2021.
The partnership between the Georgia football program and Fanatics will allow players to opt in to the deal, earning a cut of their own jersey sales. Other programs that have announced similar partnerships include LSU, Penn State, Florida State and Oklahoma.
Fans will now be able to get officially licensed jerseys of their favorite current players on the team for the first time. Coming off the Bulldogs’ first national championship win in 41 years, demand is likely to be high, particularly if players like quarterback Stetson Bennett, cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Brock Bowers get involved.