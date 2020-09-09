Georgia football has started the Food2Kids Snack Drive, its second project within the “Dawgs for Pups” initiative to help students and residents in Athens-Clarke County who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first activity centered around helping students in Athens-Clarke County with WiFi hotspots and has already surpassed $40,000 in less than a week.

The Food2Kids Snack Drive is targeting healthy and transportable snacks for its recipients. Its focus is easy, accessible food for children whose parents may be struggling with work due to school now being online and at home.

“We are proud to be partnering with the UGA Athletic Association to provide snacks for the children in the Food2Kids program,” Food Bank of Northeast Georgia executive director Chuck Toney said. “A simple thing like a granola bar or a fruit cup can shine the light of hope into lives unsettled by the pandemic.”

The initiative is one the Bulldogs take pride in while helping their community. With the first initiative coming out with a successful start, head coach Kirby Smart said his team is excited to see where they can take the snack drive. More activities within the Dawgs for Pups initiative are expected to come to fruition in the coming weeks.

Donations for the Food2Kids Snack Drive can be dropped off at the Butts-Mehre Building on the Georgia campus. The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will also be accepting donations for the program at its Athens warehouse.

“The food drive is very important for kids who are not fortunate to have daily snacks and who have hunger, and I think us as athletes and the staff at [the UGA Athletic Association] have a duty to help our community become a better place and become united,” senior wide receiver Demetris Robertson said.