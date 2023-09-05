On Monday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media after Georgia’s 48-7 win over UT Martin. Here are a few takeaways from his comments.
Health in the backfield
Coming into the UT Martin game, the running back depth chart had a lot of questions.
With so many players out and injured, it was somewhat surprising that senior Kendall Milton played on Saturday at all. Milton was dealing with an injury during fall camp, but found his way onto the field in Week 1.
“Kendall’s dying to get out there,” Smart said. “He’s got a great heart, great soul. He loves this program. He’ll give anything to this program and it kills him not to be out there. You know he didn’t really go through camp. He worked out, he ran, he did what he had to do but he could not get himself in playing shape just by camp.”
While Milton played hurt throughout the game, fellow running back Daijun Edwards sat out. Smart said he thought that Edwards could have played, but felt it was best if he sat out. Smart also said he feels optimistic about Edwards going into next week.
Previewing and reviewing
Smart and the Bulldogs took advantage of Labor Day and the lack of classes to recap UT Martin and prepare for Ball State.
"On to Ball State, they've got a really good football team,” Smart said. “Got a lot of respect for their conference. We played Kent State out of their conference last year and the MAC has done an incredible job of creating a good football environment and some really good football teams. This afternoon we'll jump into Ball State and get prepared for them."
Smart added that he felt that his team played well, but that there were plenty of things to fix up. Smart wants his team to fix up on things like pursuit angles, producing turnovers on defense, being more explosive in the run game and converting on third downs.
Smart also spoke on a familiar foe, former Kent State running back Marquez Cooper, who has since transferred to Ball State. Cooper ran for 90 yards and a touchdown against Georgia last season — the highest rushing total Georgia surrendered to a single player all year.
“[Cooper is a] downhill, really physical [and] power runner. Good back,” Smart said. “Our guys were talking about just this morning. About how powerful he is and how ironic it is that you're getting to play him again at a different school in the same conference. We have a lot of respect for him."