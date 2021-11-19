On Nov. 13, Georgia took on its last SEC opponent of the regular season in Knoxville, Tennessee, with hopes to secure the undefeated conference schedule.
The Volunteers came out firing and showed the Bulldogs’ defense a quick-paced offense they had yet to see so far in 2021. Tennessee quickly racked up 10 points in the first quarter, more than Georgia had allowed in a half all season.
With their undefeated season on the line, the Bulldogs responded in a 17-point second quarter that maintained a lead that the Volunteers could not keep up with.
Georgia’s win over Tennessee finished SEC competition for the Bulldogs, making them undefeated in conference play for the first time since 1982. Because the SEC split into divisions in 1992, it is the first time in school history that Georgia is 8-0 in the conference.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett has started Georgia’s last six games of the season, leading the team to impressive wins. After 10 games, Bennett reflected on the team’s success.
“Thirty-nine years, I mean, it’s special,” Bennett said. “I think the reason for that is, Coach Smart just said it, we’re a really talented team. We respect everybody we play and we go in every week and not think that we’re God’s favorite team. We know that nobody’s going to give us anything so we’ve got to earn it.”
While Tennessee looked to upset Georgia in front of a crowd of over 100,000 people at Neyland Stadium, the Bulldogs had ruined Tennessee’s hopes of a spot in the SEC Championship weeks ago.
On Oct. 30, the Bulldogs defeated Florida for a 6-0 record in the SEC. That same night, Mississippi State’s 31-17 win over Kentucky made no team in the SEC East able to catch up to Georgia for a championship spot.
The Bulldogs have defeated SEC opponents by an average of nearly 32 points this season, showing just how dominant they can be on both sides of the ball. Head coach Kirby Smart said the team has a long road ahead to the historic season fans have been waiting for since Georgia last won a national championship over 40 years ago.
“Ten-0, undefeated in the SEC, that’s where we’ve gotten. It makes no guarantee for what’s gonna happen in the future,” Smart said after the Tennessee game. “Tonight, they went through a tough gauntlet in our league and played well.”
The Bulldogs have two games left in the regular season against Charleston Southern on Nov. 20 in Athens then Georgia Tech on Nov. 27 at Bobby-Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia is the heavy favorite in both its final games before the SEC Championship.
While Georgia pushes closer to an undefeated regular season, players look forward to getting better before postseason play begins.
“A couple of my teammates might beat me up for saying this but [going undefeated in the SEC] kind of means nothing to me,” linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “Toward the end of the season, we’ve got to keep on with it. My focus is, by the end of the season if we do what we’re supposed to do, then I’ll be satisfied.”