The Georgia football team is No. 6 in the first College Football Playoff poll of the 2019 season.
This marks the second year in a row the Bulldogs are ranked No. 6 in the first CFP poll of the season. Georgia ended last year with two consecutive losses to Alabama and Texas in the SEC championship game and the Sugar Bowl, respectively.
Two years ago was a different story. Georgia debuted at No. 1 on the CFP poll before winning the SEC championship and advancing to the national championship game.
This season, two SEC teams — LSU and Alabama — are ranked above the Bulldogs. The committee also announced on Tuesday that Ohio State, Penn State and Clemson are ranked above Georgia.
At a press conference a few hours before the committee unveiled the rankings, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he wouldn’t be paying attention.
“We’re so tied into what we have this week, I don’t even think about that,” Smart said. “I have no idea and don’t care. Everybody knows it doesn’t matter. What matters is how we play against Missouri.”
The College Football Playoff began at the end of the 2014 season. The semifinal locations are rotated through six different hosts, while the national championship game is awarded to a bidder.
This year, the semifinals will be played in Atlanta and Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 28, 2019. The winners of those two games will play in the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
