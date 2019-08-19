Georgia is getting more and more familiar with being near the top of the college football world. For the second season in a row, Georgia has been ranked No. 3 by the Associated Press in its annual preseason ranking, which was released Monday.
Clemson, the defending national champion, and Alabama are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.
The Bulldogs received zero first-place votes from the 62 media members who submitted ballots. Clemson had 52 first-place votes and Alabama had the other 10.
This is the first time Georgia has been ranked in the top 5 in consecutive AP preseason polls. It coincides with a time where head coach Kirby Smart hasn't had a recruiting class dip below No. 3 in the nation in the past three years.
The coaches poll, which was released earlier this month, also had Georgia at No. 3 and Clemson and Alabama at No. 1 and No. 2. In fact, the AP poll and the coaches poll are identical from 1-10.
The Bulldogs will face four teams ranked in the AP top 25: No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 16 Auburn.
Texas A&M and South Carolina have to play Clemson, Alabama and Georgia this season — the first time in history two schools have had to face the preseason top 3. The last time one school did it was in in 1975, when Missouri played against Oklahoma, Alabama and Michigan and went 1-2, beating No. 2 Alabama to open the season.
This is the first time Clemson was named the preseason No. 1 team by the AP. In the past 15 years, only two schools started the season at No. 1 in the AP poll and finished the season as the national champions: Alabama in 2017 and the University of Southern California in 2004.
