Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, defensive lineman Zion Logue and defensive back Javon Bullard were made available to the media after practice on Tuesday. They touched on several topics, from the upcoming game against UT Martin to the state of the depth chart entering the 2023 season. Here are some key takeaways from the afternoon.
Setting the standard at the line of scrimmage
Logue is one of several seniors along the defensive line this season, a class that is poised to handle much of the workload for that unit this year. Logue has sat behind generational talents like Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Jalen Carter, learning from them and watching them hone their skills en route to the NFL.
Now, in his senior campaign, Logue has a chance to show what he can do — and he said the skills he picked up by biding his time have only enhanced his game over the years.
“I always waited my turn,” Logue said. “It’s getting greater for me, and I know that this season is what I really need to put myself in that position to get to the next level … The University of Georgia does that. If you’re not ready, we’re going to develop you, and when your time comes, you’ve got to step up and make plays.”
Smart said that Logue and his fellow seniors — players like Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse — have been leaders on the defense so far this year, setting an example for the younger players and leading the charge for the team.
“They carry the weight, and they show those guys how to practice and what to do to get better,” Smart said. “They’ve all kind of become products of that because none of those guys were immediate success stories upon arrival. They had to earn it.”
Uncertainty in the secondary
There have been a lot of questions circulating around the defensive backs room throughout the offseason, especially after the departure of starting cornerback Kelee Ringo for the NFL. Bullard stepped into the spotlight last season, securing a starting spot in the STAR role. This season, he’s moved to the safety position opposite sophomore Malaki Starks — meaning that there are multiple starting spots up for grabs with the season less than a week away.
One of the presumed starters in the secondary, Kamari Lassiter, has also been dealing with an injury of late. However, Smart said that Lassiter’s condition was definitely improving over the past few days.
“Kamari has done everything and looked good out there,” Smart said. “He was dealing with a foot sprain, but he's practiced and done really well this week."
If Lassiter re-aggravates his injury, that would create even more issues for a Georgia secondary that is far from settled at the moment. Even with all of that uncertainty, Bullard said he thought the fierce competition in the room would ultimately make for a better unit.
“There is competition all across the board, not even just from that position,” Bullard said. “There is competition from every position. Everyone is still competing for a spot, and coach Smart does a great job showing everybody that no one is entitled to have a designated position.”