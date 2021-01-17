Defensive back Tyrique Stevenson announced via Twitter on Saturday that he’s transferring to Miami, leaving Georgia football after two seasons in Athens.
“Having to make another big life changing decision did not come easy but I feel confident that I am making the best decision for my future and my family,” Stevenson wrote in the tweet.
It’s only up from here 🚀🖤 pic.twitter.com/KqCp4tkdKg— The Freak 7️⃣⚡️™️ (@dreamchaserTy10) January 16, 2021
Stevenson is a native of Miami, Florida, and he appeared in all 24 games for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons. He started against Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State and Cincinnati during the 2020-21 season.
As a sophomore, Stevenson totaled 34 tackles, two quarterback hits and five pass breakups for Georgia. His final pass breakup for the Bulldogs came on a third-down play late in the Peach Bowl, allowing the Bulldogs to retain possession and set up Jack Podlesny’s 53-yard game-winning field goal moments later.
Stevenson isn’t the only defensive back to depart from Georgia this offseason. Juniors Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell, along with seniors Mark Webb and Richard LeCounte, have all decided to leave for the NFL draft.
