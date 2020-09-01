Georgia football players spoke to the media via Zoom following practice on Aug. 31. Here are some takeaways from the Red & Black:
Defensive versatility
The Georgia defense will pride itself on the versatility of its players this season. Senior defensive back Mark Webb said he and his fellow defenders have been practicing at nearly every position on their side of the ball this offseason.
“I can’t name a person that does not play more than two positions now,” Webb said. “Everybody can play different positions and I feel like it makes you smarter in the defense. It makes you understand the defense.”
Meetings with head coach Kirby Smart and consistent work all over the field have Webb confident in his ability to play anywhere within Georgia’s defense. He feels the work at multiple positions helped improve the team’s awareness.
“I play a lot of different things, I feel comfortable everywhere,” Webb said. “It took a long time for me to say that but I really feel comfortable wherever coach smart puts me.”
Competition on the offensive line
Coming off surgery to repair a torn labrum last November, redshirt sophomore Owen Condon is ready to get back onto the field and compete for one of the vacant positions after Solomon Kindley, Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson all left Georgia to begin their careers in the NFL.
“I just had to work, doing rehab this spring and get [my shoulder] right,” Condon said. “I am back healthy and I feel like I am playing pretty well right now.”
Working with past starters on the line, Condon was able to observe players like Thomas who are now in the NFL. He also has the luxury to play alongside veterans of the program who still wear the Bulldog uniform including senior guard Ben Cleveland and junior tackle Jamaree Salyer.
Georgia linemen have been practicing explosiveness and their ability to create opportunities for running backs. Condon said the key to that for him was getting stronger and working on his footwork. He has already cut weight, in a competition with the other Georgia linemen, to make that happen.
It's guaranteed that Georgia will field multiple first-year starters on the offensive line this season, which could potentially create friction between the group. But Condon hasn't seen that so far this preseason.
“It is just the best man wins and everybody understands that,” Condon said. “There is no animosity in our room, everyone loves everyone, so we don’t have to worry about people getting mad. Competition brings out the best in us. The best five are going to start, no matter who that is.”
Hard work is nothing new for Jermaine Johnson
Senior linebacker Jermaine Johnson came to Georgia via the rather unconventional JUCO route knowing hard work and steady improvement would be the key to his success. Johnson spent much of this offseason away from campus because of COVID-19 and found ways to work on his body and game through weights his dad purchased for their garage and consistent contact with the Georgia coaching staff.
Johnson said he did not bring his best performance to the field last season, but he believes he can help the Bulldogs through growth and focus on the technical aspects of the game.
“During quarantine, I was just keeping my head down and working hard,” Johnson said. “I came from JUCO so that was not anything new.”
Raw athleticism is what got Johnson playing college football but in order to be an impact player, he knows that comes with improved technique on the field. Georgia coaches tell him technique will go further than athleticism.
“At this level, everyone has attributes so it comes down to technique, will and passion, how committed you are to the program so I just ask my teammates and my coaches what I can do to get better every day,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.