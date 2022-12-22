Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Kearis Jackson addressed the media on Dec. 21. Here are the key points from their comments.
Signing day takeaways
Georgia announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 recruiting class on Dec. 21, including a trio of five-star prospects and a number of other four-star recruits.
ESPN ranked Georgia’s early recruiting class as the second-best in the nation, trailing only Alabama. Based on his comments, it sounded as if Smart shared a similarly positive view regarding the incoming players.
“I'm really fired up about this group,” Smart said. “They are high character. The one thing in the coaching business you better value now more than ever is high character, tough, hard-nosed football players that are coming here with an understanding that they're committed to excellence in terms of classroom, competitiveness, toughness, loving football, and these guys understand that.”
The incoming class includes a pair of tight ends and three wide receivers, all of them four-star prospects. Bowers – Georgia’s leading receiver this year – was also an early enrollee when he signed with Georgia in 2020. Bowers is aware of the depth of talent in Georgia’s receiving corps, though he doesn’t feel like that should be a concern to the new recruits.
“I feel like what they tell the recruits is just like, ‘If you can play, we’ll get you in,’” Bowers said. “I feel like that kind of helps their mindset. That’s what they told me, and I mean, you just got to prove yourself and then they’ll find a spot for you somewhere.”
Ohio State on the horizon
Jackson was another early enrollee for Georgia, signing with the university in 2018. Jackson is coming off of his first SEC championship victory with the Bulldogs, though he’s already turned his sights toward Ohio State. In particular, Jackson emphasized the Buckeyes’ talent on defense, pointing out pass rusher JT Tuimoloau and safety Lathan Ransom as impact players on the team.
“They have playmakers,” Jackson said. “They have athletes, they recruit good just like how Georgia recruits, and like I said, going into this matchup versus Ohio State, I’m sure that Georgia fans, even including myself, have been waiting for this matchup for years, and I feel like it’s a great matchup.”
Jackson and Bowers will be two of the receiving options for quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Bowers noted that in preparation for the game, the Bulldogs have been watching film of Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 2 Michigan, picking out certain plays from the matchup.
“[We’ve been] kind of using versions of [those plays] in order to help our offense and seeing what to attack, and then like what works and what doesn’t,” Bowers said. “It’s always helpful to have a whole season of film on a team playing at the end of the year.”
Jackson and Bowers were both members of Georgia’s 2021 national championship team, bringing the Bulldogs only their third national title in college football history. Jackson stressed that the team’s objectives this year go beyond simply winning the SEC.
“Our season isn’t complete yet,” Jackson said. “We still have goals that we want to reach, and the Peach Bowl is one of the next things that we have to accomplish, and we’re excited that we get the opportunity to play in that game.”