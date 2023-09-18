Georgia’s got another ‘primetime’ matchup.
On Monday, CBS Sports announced that it selected the matchup between Georgia and Auburn as the game of the week for Week 5. As such, Georgia and Auburn will play at 3:30 in CBS’ primetime slot.
Georgia’s meeting with Auburn is the team’s first away game of the season and its second SEC matchup this year. It’s also the second time Georgia has played at 3:30 this year, previously having done so against South Carolina.
At this time, both Georgia and Auburn are currently undefeated. Georgia still holds its No. 1 ranking from the beginning of the season, while Auburn has received a single vote in the most recent AP Poll.
While Georgia faces UAB on Saturday, Auburn faces its toughest task of the season — Texas A&M. This is the Tigers’ first challenge since California, which they won 14-10. If Auburn can make it past the Aggies, a bigger challenge awaits in a primetime slot.
Georgia currently holds the lead in the series against Auburn, leading 63-56-8. Georgia won 42-10 over Auburn in Sanford Stadium last season. Georgia last lost to Auburn back in 2017 when Georgia traveled to Auburn, Alabama as the No. 1 team in the country.
The Tigers, while not ranked No. 10 as they were that year, have the potential to take down a No. 1 Georgia team on a nationally-televised stage once more.