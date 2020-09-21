After months of preparation and uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia football will finally make its season debut at Arkansas on Saturday.
“It’s game week — excited to have game week, that’s for sure,” head coach Kirby Smart said in a virtual press conference on Monday. “It’s been a long time coming … our players are excited, I’m excited, the coaches are excited.”
This game is only the first of a tough road ahead. Georgia will jump into its SEC-only schedule without much chance to regroup after Arkansas. Although the Bulldogs will face more difficult opponents this season, Smart said that the team is only focused on the task at hand.
While Georgia’s main objective is to etch that first tally in the win column, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kearis Jackson said this game is also the first opportunity to begin forming the team’s new identity. When asked what this identity will be, Kearis Jackson said Georgia fans are in for a surprise.
“A new Georgia team that nobody has ever seen before, that nobody will ever even think of that they’d be seeing this type of Georgia team,” Jackson said.
Georgia missed spring game and scrimmage opportunities, which Smart said are the best chances to mimic responses to unexpected situations. A late hit or an undisciplined mistake could cost the Bulldogs in big games.
The Bulldogs were able to use the time they did have to prepare for situations that may arise from COVID-19 and for a new offensive scheme to be ready by Saturday.
“I think your first game is your first opportunity to create your identity, to figure out who your leaders are, to figure out who we’re going to be on all three phases,” Smart said. “You don’t define that moment until kids have some adversity or go out and get some butterflies.”
One new situation that Georgia is preparing to face for the first time is the pumped-in crowd noise. Smart said he doesn’t know that the team has a complete grasp of what that atmosphere will be like. They’ve prepared by practicing with the same amount of allowed decibels, but this is something the team will have to get acclimated to.
Jackson also discussed manufacturing depth. He said that the team has been practicing situations to try and grasp the next man up mentality in case players are absent due to COVID-19.
In addition to adapting to the certain changes from COVID-19, the Bulldogs have also had to learn a new offensive playbook under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Jackson said this has been exciting because it’s something new for all of them. He said they’ve gotten better as a team and have focused on the small details to perfect their craft.
“Now it’s time to make a statement,” Jackson said. “I believe that every guy in that room has the ability to do that.”
He said the offense has been able to pick up on the new playbook pretty fast and he’s ready for all their work to come together against a real opponent instead of going against Georgia’s “savage” defense.
“Every game is going to be difficult from here on out,” Jackson said. “Of course, this game is so important. It’s the first game. It’s the game that we get to show our identity and show them what Georgia football will be for this 2020 season. Guys in the building are excited to go out there and play.”
Ultimately, the Bulldogs and their new identity will be judged by Saturday’s play. Senior linebacker Monty Rice said Arkansas is just the beginning to display their preparation.
“Arkansas, and that group over there, they don’t care about what happened last year, and neither do we, so it’s time to make a new stamp,” Rice said. “Just play to our standard. Just play hard and play for each other.”
