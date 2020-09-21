Georgia wide reciever George Pickens (1) and Georgia wide reciever Kearis Jackson (10) celebrate Pickens’ touchdown for the Bulldogs. The No. 4 University of Georgia Bulldogs hosted Texas A&M to the lead after the first half by a score of 13-3 for their final home game of the season on Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Ryan Cameron, rcameron@randb.com)