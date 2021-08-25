Following Georgia’s practice Tuesday, offensive lineman Warren McClendon and running back Kenny McIntosh discussed with media the team’s increasingly solid defensive front and introspective mindset ahead of its season opener against Clemson.
Bulldog defensive front stands out
On Tuesday, senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis was named to the SEC coaches All-SEC preseason first team. Davis headlines a Bulldog defensive front saturated in talent and experience, which hopes to solidify a defense that saw significant turnover during the 2021 offseason.
Alongside fellow senior Devonte Wyatt, the guard pair will anchor one of the deepest position groups the Bulldogs have to offer on their roster.
“With [Davis], Devonte Wyatt, Travon [Walker], you can keep going on and on, they’re just really good players,” said McClendon said. “Going against the best every day just helps you get better.”
Walker, who is entering his junior season, will likely play an increased role in the line’s depth, as could Tramel Walthour, Zion Logue and Tymon Mitchell. But Davis, who was additionally named to this season’s Bednarik Award watch list, remains the unquestioned leader.
“For somebody his size, he’s just quick,” McClendon said of Davis. “With how fast he is, he’s a problem, and going against him every day, just makes us better.”
From technique to power, the defensive line as a collective gives Georgia’s offensive package a more than capable benchmark to measure with in preparation for its week one opponents.
“[Clemson] has a pretty good defensive line, and we’ll get in there and watch film on them when that time comes,” McClendon said. “It should be a good game because they have a good defensive line, and we pride ourselves on being a good offensive line.”
Defensive image solidifies through camp
Georgia’s defense, specifically the array of secondary positions openings, were objectively uncertain after the Bulldogs signed secondary coach Jahmile Addae in the spring. But in the ensuing months which included both summer and fall camp, the defense is taking shape from back to front.
“The defense has been improving a lot throughout camp with tackling, doing what they have to do and listening to Kirby [Smart],” said running back Kenny McIntosh.
Former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick and either Ameer Speed or redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo are expected to assume starting corner roles. Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith round out the secondary as safeties.
Veteran Nakobe Dean returns for the linebacker core, as do other seasoned contributors in Quay Walker, Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson. The aforementioned defensive line also boasts several high-profile returners. But it’s how much the group has improved during the offseason that is most distinct.
“They’ve been very coachable, and all that is adding up and you can really see it on the field,” McIntosh said. “They’ve really been improving and increasing on that side of the game.”
McIntosh and the rest of the offense have witnessed the growth of a collective group that over six months, has worked to reestablish a feeling of certainty on the defensive side that was absent for nearly half a year in Athens.
Countdown on to opener
Following the offseason’s final scrimmage on Saturday and the the closure of fall camp, Georgia finds itself less than two weeks away from its season opener against second-ranked Clemson. But in entering this standing period, work on and off the field continues.
“It’s probably just everybody’s mindset,” McClendon said. “Camp is over, so everyone is transferring into season mode and season mindset, and we’re all just getting ready for the season.”
Even with what many pundits are calling the Bulldogs’ biggest game of the year, looming on the horizon, McIntosh and the rest of his talented running back room are committed to exiting camp with a constant mindset.
Introspection rather than a focus on the uncontrollable is a common theme among the Bulldogs regarding direct preparation for next week’s game.
“We’re going out there and taking it day-by-day,” McIntosh said. “Georgia is going to get better each and every day, and work on what we need to work on. So whatever our mindset is, it’s to get better that day, so we’re not really looking ahead or anything like that.”
Even McClendon and the rest of the line, who weathered a recent injury to presumed starting center Warren Ericson, are embracing a similar preparation method entering install. He described an increasingly progressive connection within the position group.
“We really haven't got into Clemson yet, we’re still working on ourselves,” McClendon said. “We really haven’t watched any film on them yet.”