The Bulldogs have outscored their first two opponents of the season by an imposing 66-10, but still look to stabilize their scarce number of issues in practice before facing off against SEC East rivals South Carolina.
Running back James Cook and Jamaree Salyer met with the media on Wednesday to discuss struggles in the running game, new faces and injury updates.
While Georgia’s running game is stocked with talent and experience, the Bulldogs running backs have yet to put up tremendous numbers in the 2021 season.
Against UAB, Georgia ran for a total of 163 yards, averaging only 4.3 yards per carry. Cook, a veteran player, said that adjusting their running game has been a top priority in practices.
“We’re just facing the little things we did wrong in the game Saturday,” Cook said. “All of the little things that we could have gotten right, we’re fixing those and fine tuning everything.”
Georgia plays one of the best defensive lines in the nation this season, but Salyer said their offensive line competes with them in practice every day. While the offensive line has had plenty of success, the Bulldogs still find details to solidify.
“Just [working to] clean up the finer details of our run game and make sure we execute playing,” Salyer said. “Finishing blocks, chasing down the ball carriers. The small things that turn a three-yard gain to a 50-yard touchdown.”
True freshman Brock Bowers has been a force on offense, leading the team in receiving yards. His teammates commended his speed and ability to block when the ball is not in his hands.
“Brock is a horse,” Salyer said. “He’s an explosive blocker, good at maintaining angles and a really good guy to double team with. Brock is a gifted athlete, and he showed that last week. I'm sure he'll show that again this week.”
Head coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday that Stetson Bennett has been dealing with “lower back issues” but ensured that he is still eligible to play.
As the starting quarterback position remains in question only days away from Georgia’s next game, players are confident that either Bennett or JT Daniels will find success on Saturday night. Cook said that both Bennett and Daniels are competing and getting reps in practice, and that both look healthy.
Salyer said that he focuses on protecting his quarterback the same regardless of who plays behind him, and thinks that both players are strong-suited to fill the spot.
“Both of those guys are working in, getting their reps,” Salyer said. “For me, I barely even notice who is back there. Both of those guys are really great players and both of those guys have really great command of the offense.”