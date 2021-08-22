Georgia football held its second intrasquad scrimmage of the fall on Saturday with only two weeks before its top five matchup with Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina. Head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media over zoom after the scrimmage and was pleased with the team’s attitude and competition but noted that all facets of play needed to be cleaned up.
“All in all, I was pleased with the scrimmage,” Smart said. “We’ve got some communication things we have to work on, getting plays in on time on both sides of the ball and special teams. That stuff wasn’t as clean as the last scrimmage, but I was excited with the way the guys competed.”
Forming an identity on offense
Smart mentioned that his goal during fall camp was to find out who the most developed football players were rather than who could fit best into specific schemes. As fall camp comes to a close and the season approaches, the coaching staff will begin to figure out which players fit certain packages.
Smart said that he hopes his offense will execute as planned, but understands that the opponent’s defense plays a large role in the offense’s identity as well.
“Every defense we’ll play will be different. We can identify what we want to work on, but we’re just trying to figure out who the best football players are,” Smart said. “That’s been our intent in two scrimmages, it’s not to go out and trick the defense but rather to go out and play fundamental football.”
The explosiveness of the run game stood out to Smart after Saturday’s scrimmage as he mentioned a couple runs breaking for long gains.
At the line of scrimmage, Smart said that the offensive line starters are still going through competitions at the tackle and center positions, but noted that the starting five has begun to take shape. Warren Ericson returning from injury adds depth to the center position for the Bulldogs.
“We’ve really settled into the five that are going to be repping with the ones, we just rotate to get depth,” Smart said. “There’s still competition going on at tackle and good competition going on at center when Warren’s been healthy to practice since his return from the injury.”
Updates on injuries
In his second season at Georgia, starting quarterback JT Daniels is working to gain rhythm with his weapons on offense.
Injuries to key position players have seemingly disrupted those plans, but Smart maintained that injuries are a part of the sport and shouldn’t be seen as an interference to the flow of the offense.
“JT for the most part has had good rhythm with the guys,” Smart said. “You can make excuses all the time, but people get injured in football. You go play with the guys that are out there. They got to throw all summer, so all the guys were out there all summer.”
Georgia is still faced with the issue of likely missing starters like Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith for week one after both recently suffered foot injuries.
The Bulldogs’ health placed doubt on its week one matchup with Clemson, but Smart remained optimistic about position players like John FitzPatrick, Arik Gilbert and Dominick Blaylock and their status for the season opener.
“We’re hopeful to get those guys back soon; we don’t have injuries where our guys are out for a long time,” Smart said. “Every one of them is day-to-day. I expect to be at full tilt when Clemson comes.”
Back to school
The University of Georgia started its fall semester on Aug. 18. After a year of hybrid online and in-person coursework, the university is closing on normalcy with a fully in-person class schedule.
While Smart mentioned on Saturday that the Georgia football team was over 90% vaccinated, he did not take lightly the threat of the delta variant and the contact his players will make with people outside of the team.
“With classes going back to full measure, our campus is as crowded as it has ever been,” Smart said. “Players interacting with the student population who may not be at the same level of vaccination rate as our team is a concern. We’re trying to do everything we can to not expose them to any greater risk and allow them to go to class, because they have to go to class.”