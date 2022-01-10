Second-and-26. On paper, it seems like a random set of numbers. However, for Georgia fans, it shows how close the Bulldogs were to a national title in 2017. With another shot to defeat Alabama and claim the top prize in college football, this season’s team is looking past that day four years ago.
With Georgia up 23-20, former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found DeVonta Smith on second-and-26 for a game-winning touchdown, and therefore, a national championship, winning 26-23.
That was head coach Kirby Smart’s first meeting against Alabama. Since then, he has lost three consecutive games against the Crimson Tide. Now, in his sixth season leading the Bulldogs, Smart said he doesn’t remember much about losing that national championship. However, he said he has grown more into his coaching role.
“[I’m] probably now a little more comfortable delegating things out and trusting people to do their jobs and maybe imparting a little bit of their personality into their parts of the organization,” Smart said.
On the field, many players on both sides of the ball were not in college yet. Instead, they were still high school recruits. For the Bulldogs, defensive lineman Julian Rochester was the only one who played against Alabama in the national championship, earning one tackle against the Crimson Tide.
In 2021, Rochester has made way for younger Georgia players to make their mark and try to win a national championship. Linebacker Quay Walker said he watched the game as a high school recruit and remembers Georgia losing a 13-0 halftime lead, but has moved past that game.
“Besides us talking about our mistakes that we made in that game and things that we gave up, but other than that, no, nobody has talked about that game,” Walker said.
While this group of Bulldogs have yet to beat Alabama, one player now on the team has experience beating the Crimson Tide in big moments: cornerback Derion Kendrick.
Kendrick, who transferred from Clemson this season, was an offensive and special teams weapon during the Tigers’ 2018 national championship season. Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16 to win the title, but while Kendrick appeared, he returned punts and fair caught every attempt.
Because he was on a different side of the ball in 2018, Kendrick did not focus too much on Alabama’s offense. Now, as one of Georgia’s leading members of the secondary, he is helping lead this team to his second national championship.
“Just like giving [Georgia] keys to where we just gotta stay focused, do what we've got to do, just watch extra film,” Kendrick said.
On the other sideline, Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. was a part of the 2017 national champion Crimson Tide as a freshman. In his first season with Alabama, he ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and worked on special teams in the national championship, but did not record any stats.
While he didn’t earn his name into the stat book, Robinson Jr. said he remembers Alabama making adjustments on both sides of the ball. One of those adjustments included pulling former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts for Tagovailoa.
“The experience with that game just helped me just understand the competition level, just Alabama and Georgia football,” Robinson Jr. said.
For the second time in five years, Georgia and Alabama are the final two teams left in the college football season. The Bulldogs will be looking to beat the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2007, and winning a national championship since 1980.
Last time these teams met on college football’s biggest stage, it came down to the last play in overtime. Now, with another national championship on the line, Robinson Jr. is expecting another close game.
“If you put Alabama and Georgia football on this stage, the national championship game, usually that's what it will come down to,” Robinson Jr. said. “It will come down to two teams brawling, fighting until the end.”