A freshman football player at Georgia was arrested Sunday morning on charges of driving under the influence, according to the Athens-Clarke County booking report.
Bill Norton, a defensive lineman from Memphis, was booked into jail at 4:25 a.m. Sunday morning and released at 5:44 a.m. On top of the DUI, he was charged with failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road and underage alcohol possession. All are misdemeanors.
The total bail bond amount was $3,000 for the three charges.
A four-star recruit in the class of 2019, Norton signed with the Bulldogs on Dec. 19, 2018, the start of the early signing period. He was the No. 4 prospect in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Seven Georgia football players have faced charges this offseason, including six during the spring. In addition, receiver Jeremiah Holloman was dismissed from the team in June when a woman told police he assaulted her in April 2018. Holloman transferred to Florida International University.
Outside linebacker Brenton Cox, one of the six players to face charges in the spring, has since left the team for the Florida Gators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.