Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Sept. 13, followed by defensive back Javon Bullard and inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. The primary topic was the upcoming game against South Carolina, a familiar opponent for the Bulldogs.
Preparing for first SEC game
The Bulldogs are playing an SEC opponent for the first time this season. South Carolina’s offense is led by quarterback Spencer Rattler, a five-star recruit and former Heisman hopeful.
Rattler transferred to South Carolina from Oklahoma, and the Gamecocks' success on offense is largely reliant on his performance. Despite the notoriety of their opponent, the Bulldogs are confident in their ability to contain him.
“As far as Spencer Rattler, we all know he’s a great quarterback, but you know, we’re gonna do the things we need to get done on the defensive side of the ball to come out with a win,” Bullard said.
South Carolina’s offense is more than just Rattler, though. Three separate Gamecock receivers have already recorded over 100 yards receiving this season, so Georgia’s defensive backs will be put to the test. For his part, Smart is aware of the challenge his team is facing.
“They can target anywhere they want to target,” Smart said. “They’ve got good playmakers all around; they spread the ball around, they spread the field around. And when you do all that, it makes it tough to occupy the quarterback, because he’s a good athlete.”
The game against South Carolina will also be Georgia’s first road game of the season. After playing in Atlanta, and then coming home to Sanford, this will be a change of pace for the Bulldogs. Smart is expecting a “raucous and rude” reception from the Gamecock faithful, and is preparing his players for a rowdy environment.
“We practice that kind of thing,” Dumas-Johnson said. “You know, we have noise control and he [Smart] blasts it throughout the week. So, you know, we get used to it throughout the week.”
Muschamp returns to Columbia
Will Muschamp is Georgia’s current co-defensive coordinator, and is very influential in coaching a unit that has only allowed three points so far this season. Before he signed on with Georgia, he was actually a coach at South Carolina.
Muschamp was fired during his fifth season as head coach of the Gamecocks, having earned a 28-30 record with the team. He attempted to recruit some of Georgia’s current players during his time there. Bullard is one such player, and he describes his relationship with Muschamp fondly.
“I was actually considering South Carolina when coach Muschamp was there,” Bullard said. “God works in mysterious ways, so it’s just crazy that he came back to his alma mater. That’s my guy, man.”
Muschamp played safety for the Bulldogs when he attended the university in the early 1990’s. He’s worked closely with the defensive backs in his role at Georgia, and they’ve thrived under his supervision. Smart spoke of Muschamp as a vital member of the Georgia team.
“It’s like having a second head coach, and that’s what I’m talking about when I talk about our staff being ‘complete’ and being one of the best we’ve assembled,” Smart said. “He’s a big reason why.”