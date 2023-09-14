Georgia football is getting ready to open its conference schedule with a matchup against South Carolina on Saturday. On Wednesday evening, wide receiver Arian Smith and center Jared Wilson spoke with the media after practice. Here are a few takeaways from what they had to say.
Dialed in for SEC play
South Carolina could be Georgia’s first real test of the season after the Bulldogs cruised through early matchups with UT Martin and Ball State. Smith stressed the importance of being ready for a different level of competition and a different energy in Sanford Stadium.
“It’s spoken every day,” Smith said. “Coach is always saying in team meetings that it’s an SEC East opponent, so get your mind right. It’s a different game, different atmosphere, so you’ve definitely got to be ready to buckle up your helmet.”
Georgia currently has the longest active home winning streak in college football following Alabama’s home loss to Texas this past weekend. However, Wilson said that the team isn’t too focused on the streak or the pressure that comes with it.
“We don’t talk about things like that,” Wilson said. “We just try to worry about our opponent week-by-week and try to go to work every day.”
Even if Georgia isn’t overly concerned about having the longest SEC winning streak, or home game winning streak or any other sort of college football trivia question answer, Wilson said the Bulldogs are still aiming to make a statement in this week’s SEC opener.
“[We want to be] relentless,” Wilson said. “We’re one of the best teams in the country. We are the best team in the country. We want to come out and attack and prove who we are.”
Bulldogs banged up
Georgia is dealing with its fair share of injuries on both sides of the ball. Sophomore running back Branson Robinson is out for the year, sophomore safety Javon Bullard left early against Ball State with an injury and junior wideout Ladd McConkey has yet to play this season. Despite McConkey being unable to play, Smith said the star wideout has still found ways to help out the team.
“[McConkey has emphasized] composure,” Smith said. “Just the small details, because you aren’t going to remember everything, so he’s there. He’s not in the game so he can see it from a different standpoint, not being on the field. If I miss a block or drop a ball, he’s like ‘Arian, calm down, next play mentality.’”
In the wake of Bullard’s injury, Georgia has been relying on junior safety David Daniel-Sisvanh to hold down the fort at strong safety. Smith talked about what Daniel-Sisvanh brings to the defense and his own experience at playing against him in practice.
“He calls himself Hitman,” Smith said. “He’s gonna come down and let you know he’s there. He’s the type of guy that’s gonna make sure you fill a hole or make sure you don’t miss an assignment, and just be there for his boys on the other side of the ball.”
Health is becoming more and more important by the day for Georgia as it inches closer to the beginning of conference play and the thick of the regular season. The Bulldogs will take on South Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 in Sanford Stadium.