Georgia football announced the hiring of Jahmile Addae as its new defensive backs coach on Wednesday afternoon, replacing Charlton Warren who is now the defensive coordinator at Indiana.
#DawgNation, join us in welcoming the newest addition to Georgia Football, @Coach_Addae!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Y4W3Wk3gHD— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 27, 2021
Addae spent the past two seasons coaching cornerbacks at West Virginia, which is where he played his college career from 2001-2005. The Mountaineers led the country in pass defense last season, only allowing 159.6 passing yards per game while the Bulldogs allowed 248.7 passing yards per game.
Before coaching at West Virginia, Addae worked as the defensive backs coach and helped with special teams at Minnesota in 2018. He also worked at Arizona from 2013-17 as both a defensive backs coach and an analyst.
Addae was the running backs coach at Cincinnati from 2010-11 and was named one of the top-10 recruiters in the Big East Conference by Rivals.com.
Addae was a four-year starter at West Virginia and a two-time All-Big East defensive back. He is tied for the school record for most pass breakups in a game with five and ranks fifth in program history with 25 career pass breakups. He went undrafted after his college career and signed a free-agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006 but ended the season with the Indianapolis Colts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.