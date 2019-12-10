Just two days after Sam Pittman left Georgia to become the head coach at Arkansas, Georgia has found his replacement.
The Bulldogs hired former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke to be their new offensive line coach and associate head coach, Kirby Smart announced on Tuesday.
"He has a great reputation among those who have played for him, and it’s obvious watching his teams over many years that players love him and play hard for him,” Smart said.
Luke was the head coach at Ole Miss for three seasons until he was fired on Dec. 1 after a loss to Mississippi State that was punctuated by Elijah Moore's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. He finished with a 15-21 overall record at Ole Miss.
Before becoming the Rebels' interim head coach in 2017, he served as its co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach since 2012. He has also served as the offensive line coach at Tennessee and Duke. Luke was a center for Ole Miss from 1995-98.
Welcome, Coach Matt Luke! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/oNMRAiyfAY— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 10, 2019
The 43-year-old coach takes over an offensive line at Georgia that will at least retain Trey Hill, Cade Mays and Jamaree Salyer. Junior left tackle Andrew Thomas is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft. Solomon Kindley, Ben Cleveland and Isaiah Wilson are also eligible to skip their final years of collegiate eligibility.
Pittman also received commitments from one five-star and four four-star offensive linemen in the class of 2020. The first day of the early signing period is on Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.