Georgia officially announced the hiring of Todd Monken as offensive coordinator Friday. Monken will be Georgia’s third offensive coordinator in as many years.
The coaching change comes after a 2019-20 season in which the Bulldogs averaged their lowest points per game total since head coach Kirby Smart’s first season in Athens. That season’s offensive coordinator — James Coley — will remain with the team as an assistant head coach.
Monken was previously the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns during the 2019 season, helping former Georgia running back Nick Chubb finish second in the NFL with 1,494 rushing yards.
Aside from his time with the Browns, Monken also served as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons from 2016-2018. His first season calling plays for Tampa Bay came in 2018, where his offense led the league, averaging 320.3 passing yards per game.
Despite having junior quarterback Jake Fromm last season, the Bulldogs finished fifth in the SEC in passing yards per game (223) and points per game (30.8).
The Bulldogs have endured numerous changes throughout the first 16 days of the offseason, and the decision by Smart to switch play callers only adds to the list of new names that will impact Georgia moving forward.
“We are excited to add Todd [Monken] to our staff,” Smart said. “He has a history of establishing explosive offenses at each and every stop in his impressive career in both the National Football League and at major college football programs.”
