In a year featuring plenty of unprecedented events, at least one thing remains the same: the weight of Georgia vs. Florida. The winner on Saturday will be positioned to win the SEC East with continued hopes to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
“When it gets around this time, you just feel it. It just feels different every time we play Florida,” said senior defensive back Mark Webb in Wednesday’s virtual press conference. “Every game is a big game, but this one, I feel like, it’s the biggest.”
While uncertainty mounts for No. 5 Georgia entering Saturday’s top-10 matchup after its uninspiring performance against Kentucky on Oct. 31, the Bulldogs actually find themselves in an eerily similar position to 2019.
Georgia shutout Kentucky 21-0 in 2019, but the score doesn’t mirror the sluggish effort that also resurfaced this year. For consecutive meetings, the ground game carried the offensive attack. Neither meeting featured a receiving touchdown. In 2019, Georgia recorded 235 rushing yards. Similarly, last Saturday’s meeting featured 215 rushing yards.
Both meetings also featured standout performances by feature backs. In 2019, D’Andre Swift was Georgia’s key to victory with 21 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, Zamir White followed suit and had his first career game with more than 100 rushing yards, finishing with 137.
While poor weather conditions were attributed to a minimal passing game in 2019, the Bulldogs only recorded 35 yards through the air. In 2020, Georgia recorded 131 passing yards. The top receiver in each meeting also only had four receptions. In 2019, George Pickens led the night with 35 yards. In 2020, running back James Cook led the receiving effort with 62 yards.
Beyond similarities to consecutive Kentucky meetings, Georgia’s 2019 offense parallels its current identity. The effectiveness of the offensive coordinator’s play-calling was questioned heading into Jacksonville as the Bulldogs saw offense struggles up to this point in both years. However, in 2019, Georgia had a leg-up by out producing Florida’s offense by over fifty yards per game. In 2020, Florida has produced 76.5 yards more than Georgia. Georgia has only scored 14 points in its last six quarters of play.
Once again, Georgia's defense will face Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and an extensive receiving core including Kyle Pitts again this year. The Gator offense will be a difficult matchup for the Bulldogs’ defense who’s without safety Richard LeCounte after he earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors against Kentucky and possibly junior defensive lineman Jordan Davis.
While Georgia’s defense is executing at a high level again in 2020, the Bulldogs enter Jacksonville ranked 13th in total defense compared to seventh in 2019. In 2019, the Bulldogs had given up 20 points once and two shutouts. Georgia has given up more than 20 points twice this year. The Bulldogs had given up 51 points in 2019 compared to 81 this year.
Despite existing similarities facing Florida in back to back years, Webb recognizes Trask’s and Florida’s offensive improvement that will pose a challenge on Saturday. Trask has now thrown for more touchdowns through four games than any other quarterback in SEC history.
“Florida’s a very explosive offense,” Webb said. “It’s very hard, the air-raid puts everybody out. … When you’ve got talent at every position, you’ve got somebody that can make a play. It makes it very hard on a defense like ours.”
Georgia had one loss entering this meeting in both years. In 2019, South Carolina lost in double overtime 20-17 against South Carolina. Georgia’s loss this year, 41-24 against Alabama, wasn’t as easy to ignore.
A win for Georgia on Saturday would be the fourth consecutive year the Bulldogs have come out on top in Jacksonville, and would undeniably bolster its College Football Playoff push.
Georgia was surrounded by comparable worries last year and hopes to respond to mirror its previous response in 2019.
“Your ultimate goal is you want to be perfect in every single thing you do,” said offensive lineman Warren Ericson. “Of course, you can’t be perfect, but you can be as close to perfect as you can be. As we continue to go, we want to strive for that perfection.”
