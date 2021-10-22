Georgia began this week as the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class for 2022, according to 247 Sports. Now, following the consecutive commitments of three high-profile players, the Bulldogs find themselves No. 1, vaulting ahead of both Penn State and Alabama.
On Monday the Bulldogs landed a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Aliou Bah and on Wednesday, Georgia received a commitment from five-star, 6-foot-5-inch, defensive lineman Mykel Williams, a product of Columbus, Georgia. Williams flipped his June commitment from the University of Southern California following several visits to Athens this fall.
Williams, ranked No. 23 in the country, is currently the second-highest rated member of Georgia’s 2022 class.
Malaki Starks, out of Jefferson High School, is Georgia’s top prospect. Starks ranks No. 15 in the country and is listed as the country’s third-best linebacker. Jalon Walker could play alongside Starks for the Bulldogs and is the No.5 linebacker nationally, and the No. 2 player overall in his home state, North Carolina.
On Oct. 21, Georgia collected another four-star defensive lineman after Keithian “Bear” Alexander verbally recommitted to Georgia. He previously committed to the Bulldogs on Feb. 3, but reopened his recruitment on June 7.
This trio of commitments propels the Bulldogs into the country's top spot for the third time in six years.
With Alexander in the class, the Bulldogs now have eight total commits within the country’s top 100, two of which are five-star players. That number could continue to increase by the final signing window. So far, an already impressive class looks poised to make an impact.
Four-star running back Branson Robinson will also be taking his talents to Athens following his commitment last summer. Robinson is the No. 3 running back in the class and chose Georgia over Alabama and Clemson.
Rounding-out the top eight are quarterback Gunner Stockton, the country’s No. 6 quarterback, four-star defensive lineman Tyre West and four-star tight end Oscar Delp, who committed to Georgia one week before the trio of Bah, Williams and Alexander.
As if things have not gone smoothly enough on the field for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, off the field, Alexander and company mark the 21 players,so far, to commit to head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia program.
The Bulldogs have nine additional players ranked inside the country’s top 500. Six of those players are four-star talents with cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew, linebacker C.J. Washington and running back Jordan James leading the way. Georgia also has an additional four three-star commits ranked outside of the country’s top 500.
The 2022 class is just the latest piece in head coach Kirby Smart’s recruiting overhaul initiative that began six seasons ago. Smart, his coaching staff and his players have worked to position the Bulldogs with an ability to compete against college football’s elite.
Given the state of Georgia’s 2021 on-field exploits, that effort is beginning to blossom. The 2022 class looks to be Smart’s latest slate to help push Georgia’s football program to both new and sustainable heights.