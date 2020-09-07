Georgia football players have been spurring change using their social media platforms with videos promoting social justice. The team hasn’t stopped there, as they are now working to directly impact the Athens-Clarke County community.
Georgia’s new initiative is “Dawgs for Pups,” which pledges to raise money toward WiFi hotspots for students in Clarke County. The idea arose after a recent team meeting, and the Bulldogs plan to help supply kindergarten to eighth-grade students and others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is intended to provide WiFi hotspots in order to assist students to stay connected with their virtual classroom.
“They wanted to do some things in the community,” head coach Kirby Smart said in a virtual press conference on Sept. 5. “The Dawgs for Pups has really taken off. A lot of the local Athens community, the kids in the school system, are struggling to get WiFi — they don’t have it.”
The Clarke County School District has already positioned 500 mobile hotspots while aiming to add another 1,200. The hotspots are being installed on busses to use in densely populated areas, increasing the signal in school parking areas, and the Athens Housing Authority is hoping to ensure all public housing residents with school-age children to have internet access. The Athens-Clarke County government is helping chip in to install hotspots at 14 county-owned sites and parks.
The Bulldogs will now be working to help fill the void where there is still a need for more hotspots in the county.
“Helping out the youth in this area is so important because they are our future,” senior defensive back Eric Stokes said in Georgia’s release. “I have a platform [at the University of Georgia] and I am trying to use that platform and make it as big as it can go. I want to try and use that platform to help out younger kids where they can get to the place where I am or pass where I am now.”
Donations through “Dawgs for Pups” will help bolster the more than 1,000 families in Clarke County who do not have the Internet access needed for online education. For $20, donors can support a household’s unlimited high-speed data plan for a month. For $60, donors can provide a household's WiFi for the fall semester.
The Georgia football team will lead several initiatives to continue to do their part in the Athens community. Beyond “Dawgs for Pups,” every position group each week will conduct a Zoom meeting with an elementary or middle school student that wishes to be mentored by players. Announcements about these activities are expected in the coming weeks.
“I’m excited about it because our kids kept expressing the day we talked … the day after the day after the NBA boycotts … so many of them wanted to use their platform,” Smart said in the Sept. 5 virtual press conference. “[They were] saying ‘Here’s more we can do, coach, we want to impact more.’ We want to make change, and you make change with action and you affect young people’s lives. Several players stood up during the meeting and said we need to do something in the community. We have the power to do that.”
All donations to “Bridging The Digital Divide” will go toward hotspots for CCSD. Donations can be made here.
“I want to challenge the Bulldog Nation to donate and help us bring these Clarke County students the wireless service they need during these challenging times,” Smart said in Georgia’s release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.