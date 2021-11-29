211127_kes_TechFirst_001.jpg

Class of 2022 defensive tackle Shone Washington announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday night. He goes to high school at Warren Easton in New Orleans. 

Washington previously committed to LSU, but decommitted in January. He had offers from 21 schools including Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas and Kansas.

According to Rivals, Washington is 6-foot-5, 305 pounds. He is ranked the No. 574 overall player in the On3 Consensus Rankings.

Washington makes the 24th commit in Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class.

