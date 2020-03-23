191130_JCA_TECHsecondhalf_21.jpg

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stands on the sideline. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a final score of 52-7 on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander jalexander@randb.com)

 Julian Alexander

Jonathan Jefferson, a 6-foot-4 defensive end from Douglasville, Georgia, committed to Georgia on Monday. He chose Georgia over multiple other schools, including Alabama, Auburn and Florida.

Jefferson is ranked No. 143 nationally, No. 12 in Georgia and No. 11 at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He recorded 77 tackles, 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in his junior season.

Jefferson is the fourth commitment in Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class. He joins five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, four-star athlete David Daniel and three-star defensive tackle Marlin Dean.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.