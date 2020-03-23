Jonathan Jefferson, a 6-foot-4 defensive end from Douglasville, Georgia, committed to Georgia on Monday. He chose Georgia over multiple other schools, including Alabama, Auburn and Florida.
Big Dawg🐶 #GATA pic.twitter.com/DEtzDIDjRN— Jonathan Jefferson1️⃣ (@Jon_thadon1) March 23, 2020
Jefferson is ranked No. 143 nationally, No. 12 in Georgia and No. 11 at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite.
He recorded 77 tackles, 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in his junior season.
Jefferson is the fourth commitment in Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class. He joins five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, four-star athlete David Daniel and three-star defensive tackle Marlin Dean.
