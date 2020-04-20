Elijah Jeudy, a four-star defensive end from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, committed to Georgia via Twitter and Instagram on Sunday. He chose Georgia over Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oregon and LSU.
April 19, 2020
Jeudy is ranked as the No. 167 overall player and No. 12 defensive end in the 2021 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the seventh commit for the Bulldogs’ 2021 class. Georgia moved from No. 14 to No. 7 following his commitment.
He’s the second defensive lineman to commit to Georgia thus far for the 2021 class, joining four-star Jonathan Jefferson.
In his junior season at Northeast High School, Jeudy recorded six sacks, 51 tackles and one forced fumble.
