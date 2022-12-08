On December 4, five-star prospect Samuel M’Pemba committed to the University of Georgia, adding to the team’s second-best recruiting class in 2023. M’Pemba chose Georgia over schools like Tennessee, Alabama and Miami.
#GoDawgs COMMITTED !!!!! pic.twitter.com/Czz0lQfpgT— Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) December 4, 2022
The almost 6-4, 240-pound edge rusher from IMG Academy is the fourth-best edge in the 2023 class and the eighth-best player out of Florida.
This is UGA’s second committed edge prospect in 2023. M’Pemba now teams up with current IMG teammate, four-star edge Gabriel Harris. This is currently UGA’s second five-star commitment.
M’Pemba is a unique prospect. He started playing in the seventh grade after growing up playing soccer. In his junior year at IMG Academy, M’Pemba played mostly tight end. With his size and speed, he profiles most likely as a defensive end or an edge-rushing linebacker, which he played at IMG.
If the Bulldogs can clean a few technical things up and refine him as a pass rusher, M’Pemba could be a force for the defense for seasons.