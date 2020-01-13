Georgia is adding another new offensive player to its 2020 arsenal.
Tre’ McKitty, a graduate transfer tight end from Florida State, announced that he would be coming to Athens in his final season of eligibility on Twitter Monday.
January 13, 2020
McKitty was a three-star prospect in the class of 2017, per the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end committed to Florida State out of IMG Academy and saw his playing time build up during his three seasons in Tallahassee. He caught 23 passes for 241 yards in his final season and appeared in 12 games, starting in nine.
McKitty is the second graduate transfer Georgia has landed from an ACC offense, with the first being quarterback Jamie Newman out of Wake Forest.
McKitty will join five-star tight end prospect Darnell Washington out of the 2020 recruiting class. Washington and McKitty are likely to get playing time after former Georgia tight ends Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolf exhausted their eligibility with the program after the 2019-20 season.
