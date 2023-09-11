Sanford Stadium will light up once more this season.
On Monday, the SEC announced that Georgia’s game against UAB on Sept. 23 will be played at 7:30 p.m. and featured on ESPN2. Georgia currently holds a 27-6 record in all games televised on ESPN2.
This is Georgia’s second night game of the season, as the Bulldogs’ Week 1 opener against UT Martin was played at 6:00 p.m. The game against the Skyhawks was the first time the Bulldogs had a night game in Sanford since they played South Carolina in 2021. After not having any night games in 2022, Georgia will receive at least two this season.
The game is scheduled to kick off an hour and a half later than the UT Martin game, which is significant as most of the UT Martin game was played with some daylight. Thankfully for Georgia fans, the sun had set by the fourth quarter so the light up Sanford tradition could be fully executed.
Sights and sounds from the first night game since 2021 pic.twitter.com/qYrjVf84Re— Owen Warden (@Owen_Warden_) September 3, 2023
Since the game against the Blazers will be played later, most of the game will likely be played against a nighttime sky. As such, this game is also the latest Georgia has played in the past few seasons.
While Georgia fans now have something to look forward to in the non-conference matchup, the team first has to play South Carolina this year, as the two teams face off on Saturday, Sept. 16.