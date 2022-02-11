On Thursday evening, the NFL announced the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022. Among the inductees is former Georgia defensive lineman Richard Seymour, in his fifth year of eligibility for selection.
“I humbly and graciously accept this opportunity to stand alongside some of the greatest legends of the game of football,” Seymour wrote Friday morning on Twitter. “Football has given me the opportunity to live out my dreams and my passion. For that, words will never fully convey my gratitude and appreciation.”
Seymour becomes the fifth former Bulldog elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with Charley Trippi, Fran Tarkenton, Terrell Davis and Champ Bailey.
From 1997-2000, Seymour played in 41 total games for the Bulldogs. He finished his collegiate career with 233 tackles, including 26 for a loss, as well as 10 sacks. He was named an All-American in 2000 and All-SEC in 1999 and 2000.
Seymour was selected sixth overall in the 2001 NFL Draft, and was Bill Belichick’s inaugural first-round pick as head coach of the Patriots. He served as a foundational piece of New England’s defense for eight seasons, winning three Super Bowls in the process.
"Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him," Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said. "As great as he was as a player, he is a Hall of Fame-caliber person as well.”
Seymour was one of the best defensive players in the first phase of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick dynasty in New England. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and named a First Team AP All-Pro three times during his time as a Patriot.
“Richard was a tremendous player,” Belichick said of Seymour in October 2021. “He had a tremendous skill set. He had great length. Explosive. Very quick for his size. He could do everything.”
Seymour was traded to the Oakland Raiders prior to the 2009 season, and finished out his career in 2012 after four seasons in Oakland. He amassed 498 total tackles including 91 tackles for loss over his 12-year career, adding 57.5 sacks and 79 QB hits. In all, he made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams.
In the 10 years since his playing career ended, Seymour has earned a number of accolades. He was named to the Patriots’ 50th Anniversary Team, the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2000s, and entered the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2020.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 will be enshrined in a ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 6.