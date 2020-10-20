Georgia’s 41-24 loss to Alabama marked its first of the season and its first half of any game held scoreless.
This uncharacteristic performance will be followed by a bye week, as Georgia’s matchup against Kentucky was postponed to Oct. 31 after initially set for Saturday. Head coach Kirby Smart said Georgia would take this time to hone in and improve at all position groups.
“We’re taking this week, working Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, trying to get fundamentally better, trying to focus on us [and] not really on opponents and things that we can get better at,” Smart said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. “That starts today.”
Quarterback Stetson Bennett’s performance in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, faltered during the second half. Bennett had yet to throw an interception this season until Alabama picked him off three times. Smart said he’s more concerned about Bennett’s throws that didn’t get picked and were thrown straight into coverage.
Despite mistakes, Smart recognized the silver linings of Bennett’s performance — executing on third down. He said Georgia has become a better third down team since Bennett has started under center and nodded to his confidence that still exists in Bennett.
“I feel great about Stetson,” Smart said. “I think he’s done a good job managing the situations we put him in. He made a couple bad decisions.”
Another issue that arose for Bennett was deflected passes. Bennett is listed at 5-foot-11, and Alabama brought this potential size issue to light for the first time this season after numerous tipped passes. The first tipped pass resulting in an interception occurred in Georgia’s opening drive, followed by another near the end of the third quarter, which also led to an interception.
Smart said height isn’t the greatest indicator of batted balls, but rather it’s Bennett’s ability to use the pocket. He said that they simulate stepping up and through the pocket in practice, but that it comes from experience and trusting his pass protectors.
“He’s gaining in the experience category,” Smart said. “He’s not elite in experience. He doesn’t have a ton of it.”
Georgia’s downward spiral occurred mostly during the second half when the Crimson Tide scored 17 unanswered points. Penalties are greatly attributed to that spiral.
Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes committed his second penalty of the game on a pass interference call in the third quarter, which paved the way for an Alabama touchdown. On the next drive, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was called for holding, which resulted in an Alabama first down and eventual score.
Smart said that they need to continue to execute and at a high level to continue production for all 60 minutes.
“It doesn’t matter what quarter it was in,” Smart said. “It only matters what did you do to cause the penalty? What did you do to have a mental error or a missed assignment? That’s what we’re trying to improve.”
On the defensive side, Smart said there are schematic things they can improve. Alabama finished with 564 yards of total offense and 33 first downs.
Smart gave Alabama credit for beating his secondary to 50/50 balls and mentioned that no one can have a perfect game or season. He said the defensive back performance doesn’t cause alarm, only an opportunity to improve.
“The current state is you’re an SEC defensive back playing man-to-man against really good players. … When you play in the secondary you assume the risk,” Smart said. “It comes with a little note: when you play man-to-man, you will get beat. Nobody is perfect. Nobody is going to play a perfect game. Nobody is going to play a perfect season.”
Smart believes this week will be a chance to regroup, compete and have reps in practice before Georgia’s six remaining regular season games.
“We’ve got kids that care,” Smart said. “It bothers them. … We will give more guys work and see where they are with their progress. That’s true with every position and including quarterback.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.