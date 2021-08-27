Only eight days away from a top-five clash with Clemson, Georgia continues to work through fall practice. Linebacker Adam Anderson and place kicker Jack Podlesny met with the media on what practices have looked like and how the team is moving towards the start of the season.
Defensive versatility
Stopping a Clemson offense that boasts the likes of DJ Uiagalelei, Justyn Ross and many other weapons will be no easy task for the Bulldogs. It is likely that defensive stops and forcing turnovers will be a key in week one and practice has shown how important defense is to Georgia.
Anderson, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior, plays a variety of positions for the Bulldogs and has seen his role evolve over the past few weeks.
“When you come to the University of Georgia, they are going to teach you and put you in the best predicament of where you can play at,” Anderson said. “It just all depends on different game situations, but I’m more comfortable putting my hand on the ground because at the end of the day I just want to get after the quarterback.”
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has Anderson taking reps at the linebacker spot, dropping into coverage and even pass rushing. This type of versatility gives the Bulldogs more options when countering the Clemson offense.
Anderson said he has noticed his coverage skills improving as he takes more reps at different positions.
“The star position helped me in different aspects. It helped me basically learn how to open my hips. Even when I’m laying regular downs and have to play the Jack or Sam position and you have to guard certain running backs or tight ends half of the time,” Anderson said. “It teaches you how to slow down and not overrun them because when you’re playing the star you’re guarding the slot receiver, one of the fastest dudes on the team. Dealing with that and learning to play the star position has been one of the best opportunities to help me out.”
Podlesny’s mindset
Another area where Georgia will need to be strong against the Tigers is on special teams.
A last-second kick in Georgia’s most recent contest, the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, proves that Podlesny brings value to the team. However, the junior place kicker is trying to avoid the hero status getting to his head as the new season looms.
“I haven’t tried to let it affect me too much,” Podlesny said. “I’m not trying to buy into the stardom that much and just trying to live my daily life like I did before.”
Podlesny said former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has become a catalyst at practice but also gives Podlesny enough room to do his own thing.
With a tight game expected in the season opener, Podlesny could be a key contributor in the highly anticipated matchup with Clemson on Sept. 5.
“As coach Smart once said, he likes to leave us alone, and so does coach Muschamp,” Podlesny said. “He brings a lot of fire and energy to the table for special teams as a whole and as a team, but as specialists alone he kind of lets us do our own thing. He gives us a little energy here and there and makes sure that we’re doing the right thing.”