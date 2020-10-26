For as much attention that Georgia and its current quarterback situation has received, there’s another area of the offense that has yet to reach expectations.
After their 41-24 loss on Oct. 17 to Alabama, the Bulldogs are averaging a bleak 3.96 rushing yards per attempt, which is good for eighth in the SEC. It’s a stark contrast from head coach Kirby Smart’s first four seasons at Georgia when the team averaged 4.94 in 2019, 5.90 in 2018, 5.79 in 2017 and 4.66 in 2016.
It might not get much better Saturday when No. 5 Georgia travels to Lexington to face Kentucky. The Wildcats are allowing just 3.49 rushing yards per attempt through five games this season, which is the fourth-best total in the SEC. They held Auburn and Mississippi State to fewer than 100 total rushing yards and have out-rushed each of their 2020 opponents except Missouri.
“Kentucky is as physical a front that we have played [this season] and it showed last year,” Smart said during Monday’s virtual press conference. “They build their defense around [physicality] … And that’s what makes them tough to play.”
Between redshirt sophomore Zamir White, junior James Cook and sophomore Kenny McIntosh — Georgia’s top three running backs in terms of total yards — carries are sparse. White leads the Bulldogs with 64 carries for 266 yards and five touchdowns. Cook and McIntosh have a combined 36 carries for 175 yards and zero rushing touchdowns.
White, who finished with only 10 carries for 57 yards in the loss to Alabama, isn’t concerned with the group’s lackluster production so far.
“I feel like the running game is there,” White said. “There’s some stuff that we have to pick up, but that’s [the entire offense]. We’re going to be alright.”
These numbers aren’t usual for Georgia, whose identity on offense has historically revolved around its running game. First-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken would be the first guess as to why Georgia’s totals are down from its norm. But Georgia’s recorded 167 rush attempts compared to 142 passes. There hasn’t been a complete oversight of the running game.
Redshirt sophomore tight end John FitzPatrick said Georgia hasn’t focused on its meek rushing totals, shifting attention on some of the explosive runs instead.
“There’s negatives but there’s also positives,” FitzPatrick said.
None of Georgia’s current roster of running backs has rushed for 100 or more yards in a game in their respective careers. White has come close on a couple of occasions, earning 92 yards in Georgia’s 26-14 Sugar Bowl victory against Baylor and 88 yards earlier this season against Auburn.
Smart credits Georgia’s overall low rushing total to its poor Week 1 performance against Arkansas, saying that game has skewed Georgia’s rushing stats to seem worse than they truly are.
To Smart, Georgia’s low rushing totals are not about poor execution or a lack of physicality. He said it’s about having more opportunities.
“I feel like we’ve got the ability to run the ball well,” Smart said. “We’ve come a long way since [playing Arkansas].”
Against Kentucky, Georgia has an opportunity to showcase that ability. As a whole this season, the Wildcats have shown to be stout defensively, but Missouri ran for 220 yards against them en route to a 20-10 victory. The Wildcats could be Georgia’s chance to rejuvenate its rushing attack and return to form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.