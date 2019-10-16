Georgia football players have adopted a new slogan. It goes something like this: Everything is still in front of them.
That was the message of head coach Kirby Smart’s speech after Georgia’s 20-17 loss against South Carolina on Oct. 12, tight end Charlie Woerner said.
“[His speech] was very good,” Woerner said. “He came in and said the better team won that day … As he said, all of our goals are still out there.”
On the surface, Georgia’s loss to the unranked Gamecocks looks demoralizing. It was the biggest upset against the spread in college football since Texas A&M topped No. 3 Auburn in 2014. It was just the third time Georgia has lost at home while ranked in the top three of the Associated Press poll, which began in 1936. It was the first such loss that came against an unranked team.
But not all hope is lost.
If Georgia avoids losing another game in the regular season, it will advance to the SEC championship for the third straight year.
“This is not the first time we've had to deal with this,” Smart said. “Each year we've had to deal with it at different times from different opponents. And the [players] acknowledge that. They understand.”
The past two regular season losses — against Auburn in 2017 and LSU in 2018 — were against ranked opponents.
But there is a small list of historical examples that Georgia can take comfort in. In 2002, the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs scored zero points in the second half of a 20-13 loss to an unranked Florida team led by Rex Grossman. It was Georgia’s 12th loss in 13 years to the Gators. The Bulldogs went on to win the SEC championship that year.
The 2008 Florida team and the 2016 Clemson team both won national championships, despite losing to unranked Ole Miss and Pittsburgh, respectively.
Smart said the SEC East rarely sends an undefeated team to the SEC championship. Florida was the last undefeated team to represent the division in 2009.
But that’s not to say it’s always worked out for the SEC East. SEC West teams won the SEC Championship eight years in a row before Georgia won in 2017. Alabama was undefeated in the regular season just last year.
If Georgia wants to represent its division in the SEC championship, it will have to learn some lessons from the South Carolina game. Woerner said the seniors have to do a better job of getting their younger teammates ready to play.
“I’m trying to help the team have a positive mindset,” Woerner said. “You can really come out of a loss a better team, regroup to come out of a pit a whole lot stronger than before. My role is to keep the guys positive because every goal that we had before the season started is still there. It’s not like the ship is wrecked. We’re still standing. We just hit a wave.”
Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari said the team isn’t paying any attention to input from people outside the team. He prefers to bond with his teammates inside the locker room, where that new slogan is being floated around.
“We still have everything in front of us that we want to do,” Ojulari said. “We just have to move on and focus on the next team we’re playing.”
