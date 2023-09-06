As Georgia football continues preparation for its nearing matchup against Ball State, head coach Kirby Smart, senior defensive back Dan Jackson and senior defensive lineman Tramel Walthour were made available to the media after practice Tuesday.
Slow and steady recovery progress
In Georgia’s 48-7 opening win over UT Martin, they had to operate without wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
The junior has been battling a back injury and is not practicing with the team. During practice Tuesday, McConkey elected to run routes without a defense.
“He runs and does great and feels fine,” Smart said. “Then one sudden movement can set him back, he has pain, and then he's back down. He's battling his tail off. He rehabs three, four times a day.”
While McConkey remains out of contact practice, progress has been made in the cases of running back Daijun Edwards and inside linebacker Smael Mondon Jr.
Edwards was also out on Saturday, but Smart said he is very close to seeing the field. After battling an MCL injury during preseason, the senior returned to full-contact practice with a knee brace on Tuesday.
Mondon played very limited snaps against the Skyhawks after recovering from a foot injury. Through preparation for Ball State, he has been working to increase his snap count.
“I don't really know how much he played the other day but in our mind, he was playing,” Smart said. “He was playing in the sub situations. He's played a few more snaps this week, kind of building him up trying to ramp him up slowly to a full game's kind of snaps.”
Veteran Bulldogs talk defense
Super-senior Tramel Walthour is in his fifth season with the Bulldogs, and sixth season playing college football.
Despite being a veteran, Walthour shares his spot on the depth chart with sophomore Mykel Williams and redshirt-sophomore Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins — which he says he has embraced entirely.
“I just try to be that leadership, big brother role and bring them along with me,” Walthour said.
Smart spoke highly of Walthour’s value in the defensive rotation.
“Ty [Ingram-Dawkins] has been injured back and forth,” Smart said. “Mykel [Williams] has been out almost all of camp. Where we would be without Tramel, we would be forced to play undersized outside backers at that position, and Tramel has given us great leadership and great consistency.”
Jackson offered praise for the new faces in Georgia’s secondary. Against UT Martin, defensive backs Julian Humphrey, JaCorey Thomas, Joenel Aguero and A.J Harris all saw action.
“Every single one of those guys worked their tail off during the summer, and even in the spring, watching them get after it, they just give it 110-percent every rep,” Jackson said. “Which is what we need and really what we demand as a secondary.”